iManage Stipendi

Lo stipendio di iManage varia da $121,390 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Information Technologist (IT) nella fascia bassa fino a $426,629 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di iManage. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $176K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $128K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $130K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
Servizio Clienti
$139K
Data Scientist
$125K
Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Vendite
$427K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$129K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in iManage è Vendite at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $426,629. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in iManage è $129,551.

