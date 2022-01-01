Directory Aziendale
Henkel
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Henkel Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Henkel varia da $14,250 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $129,350 per un Ingegnere Meccanico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Henkel. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/14/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $107K
Analista di Business
$62.7K
Ingegnere Chimico
$93K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Analista di Dati
$119K
Data Scientist
$48.4K
Analista Finanziario
$70.5K
Banchiere d'Investimento
$77.4K
Ingegnere dei Materiali
$74.6K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$129K
Designer di Prodotto
$94.1K
Manager di Prodotto
$70.2K
Manager di Progetto
$102K
Vendite
$14.2K
Venture Capitalist
$68.5K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Henkel è Ingegnere Meccanico at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $129,350. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Henkel è $76,005.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Henkel

Aziende Correlate

  • SAP
  • Siemens
  • Panasonic
  • Mentor Graphics
  • Alarm.com
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse