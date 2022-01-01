Health Catalyst Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Health Catalyst varia da $63,680 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Programma Tecnico nella fascia bassa fino a $182,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Health Catalyst. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $128K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $143K
Data Scientist
Median $126K

Analista di Business
$83.6K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Project Manager
Median $120K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $182K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$63.7K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Health Catalyst è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $182,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Health Catalyst è $120,000.

