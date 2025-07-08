Directory Aziendale
Haus Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Haus varia da $140,700 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $199,000 per un Operazioni Revenue nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Haus. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/23/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Operazioni Revenue
$199K
Ingegnere del Software
$141K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Haus è Operazioni Revenue at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $199,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Haus è $169,850.

Altre Risorse

