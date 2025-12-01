Directory Aziendale
La retribuzione totale Risorse Umane media in United States presso Gusto varia da $198K a $282K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Gusto. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/1/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$225K - $256K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$198K$225K$256K$282K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Calendario di Maturazione

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Gusto, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (1.67% mensile)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Gusto, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Risorse Umane in Gusto in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $282,020. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Gusto per il ruolo Risorse Umane in United States è $198,370.

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/human-resources.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.