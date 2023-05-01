Directory Aziendale
    • Informazioni

    Flex Logix provides reconfigurable computing technology for AI inference and eFPGA IP solutions. Their InferX X1 is an AI edge inference accelerator that achieves GPU-level performance with a smaller die area and memory footprint. Their EFLX embedded FPGA IP enables flexible chip design and accelerates key workloads 30-100x compared to general purpose processors. EFLX is available in a wide range of process technologies and supports designs from low cost microcontrollers to 5G baseband processing solutions.

    http://www.flex-logix.com
    Sito Web
    2014
    Anno di Fondazione
    126
    N° di Dipendenti
    $1M-$10M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

