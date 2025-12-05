Directory Aziendale
Il pacchetto di retribuzione Data Scientist in United States mediano presso Fetch ammonta a $145K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Fetch. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Fetch
Data Scientist
Chicago, IL
Totale annuo
$145K
Livello
2
Base
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
0 Anni
Anni esp
5 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Fetch?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Fetch, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Data Scientist in Fetch in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $228,063. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Fetch per il ruolo Data Scientist in United States è $145,000.

