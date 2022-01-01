Directory Aziendale
Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Extreme Networks varia da $97,013 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $243,775 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Extreme Networks. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/11/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
P3 $104K
P4 $104K
Servizio Clienti
$97K
Ingegnere Hardware
$114K

Marketing
$166K
Designer di Prodotto
$211K
Manager di Prodotto
$133K
Manager di Programma
$176K
Vendite
$244K
Ingegnere di Vendita
$192K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $195K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$147K
Manca la tua qualifica?

aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Extreme Networks is Vendite at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Extreme Networks is $156,225.

Altre Risorse