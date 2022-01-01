Directory delle Aziende
Exabeam
Exabeam Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Exabeam va da $106,530 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) all'estremità inferiore a $452,250 per un Project Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Exabeam. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/11/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $243K
Product Manager
Median $320K
Successo del Cliente
$132K

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$107K
Marketing
$241K
Designer di Prodotto
$240K
Project Manager
$452K
Vendite
$118K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$191K
Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Exabeam è Projektų vadovas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $452,250. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Exabeam è di $240,293.

