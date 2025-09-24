La retribuzione Designer di Prodotto in United States presso Ernst and Young varia da $106K per year per Product Designer a $183K per year per Principal Product Designer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $145K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Ernst and Young. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/24/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Product Designer
$106K
$100K
$0
$5.5K
Senior Product Designer
$139K
$139K
$0
$200
Staff Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Ernst and Young, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
