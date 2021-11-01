Directory delle Aziende
DPR Construction
DPR Construction Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di DPR Construction va da $113,430 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Commerciale all'estremità inferiore a $183,600 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di DPR Construction. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/18/2025

$160K

Project Manager
Median $156K
Ingegnere Civile
Median $114K

Ingegnere Edile

Analista di Business
$171K

Analista di Dati
$117K
Product Manager
$184K
Responsabile Programmi
$168K
Ingegnere Commerciale
$113K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$131K
FAQ

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en DPR Construction es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $183,600. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en DPR Construction es $143,371.

Altre risorse