ClearBank
ClearBank Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di ClearBank va da $152,429 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità inferiore a $160,219 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di ClearBank. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $157K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
Median $152K
Marketing
$153K

Product Manager
$160K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in ClearBank è Product Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $160,219. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in ClearBank è di $154,783.

