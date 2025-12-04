Directory Aziendale
Chainalysis
La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Chainalysis varia da $197K per year per SWE II a $265K per year per Staff SWE. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $242K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Chainalysis. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
SWE I
(Livello Base)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SWE II
$197K
$170K
$6.3K
$20.8K
Senior SWE
$250K
$200K
$34.8K
$15.8K
Staff SWE
$265K
$216K
$22.5K
$26K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Chainalysis, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Chainalysis in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $299,885. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Chainalysis per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $238,000.

Aziende Correlate

Altre Risorse

