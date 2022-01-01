Directory Aziendale
Cerner
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Cerner Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Cerner varia da $2,387 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $195,640 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Cerner. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Backend

Consulente di Management
Median $58.3K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
Median $91.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
Operazioni di Business
$53.3K
Analista di Business
$49.8K
Servizio Clienti
$51.7K
Analista di Dati
$68.7K
Manager di Data Science
$58.1K
Data Scientist
$63.7K
Risorse Umane
$14.1K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$124K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $100K
Manager di Prodotto
$2.4K
Manager di Programma
Median $95.8K
Vendite
$196K
Ingegnere di Vendite
$87.6K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$140K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$19.3K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
Median $97.6K
Redattore Tecnico
$88.6K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Cerner è Vendite at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $195,640. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Cerner è $61,012.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Cerner

Aziende Correlate

  • Alithya
  • Pushpay
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • EPAM Systems
  • Sprint
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse