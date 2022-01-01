Directory delle Aziende
Cambium Learning Group
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Cambium Learning Group Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Cambium Learning Group va da $50,250 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane all'estremità inferiore a $159,120 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Cambium Learning Group. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/12/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $146K
Data Scientist
$111K
Risorse Umane
$50.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Product Manager
$159K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$121K
Redattore Tecnico
$63.7K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Cambium Learning Group è Product Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $159,120. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Cambium Learning Group è di $115,545.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Cambium Learning Group

Aziende correlate

  • Edmentum
  • UWorld
  • Upkey
  • Cambly
  • Juni Learning
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse