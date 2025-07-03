Directory Aziendale
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation varia da $184,075 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $241,200 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/10/2025

$160K

Manager di Programma
Median $208K
Data Scientist
$241K
Designer di Prodotto
$230K

Ingegnere del Software
$184K

Ricercatore Scientifico

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $241,200. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation è $218,750.

