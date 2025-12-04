Directory Aziendale
Benchling
Benchling Manager di Ingegneria del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States presso Benchling ammonta a $510K per year per L4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $550K.

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$510K
$259K
$251K
$0
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Benchling, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Benchling in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $800,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Benchling per il ruolo Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States è $503,425.

