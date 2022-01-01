Directory delle Aziende
BambooHR
BambooHR Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di BambooHR va da $55,000 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Vendite all'estremità inferiore a $223,328 per un Responsabile Partner all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di BambooHR. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $125K
Product Manager
Median $157K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$148K

Responsabile Partner
$223K
Recruiter
$69.3K
Vendite
Median $55K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in BambooHR è Responsabile Partner at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $223,328. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in BambooHR è di $136,368.

