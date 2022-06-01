Directory Aziendale
Aya Healthcare
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Aya Healthcare Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Aya Healthcare varia da $110,744 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $237,180 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Aya Healthcare. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Median $175K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Prodotto
Median $165K
Designer di Prodotto
$111K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Project Manager
$131K
Recruiter
$146K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$237K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Aya Healthcare è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $237,180. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Aya Healthcare è $155,481.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Aya Healthcare

Aziende Correlate

  • Roblox
  • Microsoft
  • Intuit
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse