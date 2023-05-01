Arcadia io Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di Arcadia io va da $132,300 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Product Manager all'estremità inferiore a $177,110 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Arcadia io. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/19/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $140K
Product Manager
$132K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$177K

FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Arcadia io è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $177,110. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Arcadia io è di $140,000.

Altre risorse