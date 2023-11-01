Directory Aziendale
AMS
AMS Stipendi

Lo stipendio di AMS varia da $12,060 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane in Spain nella fascia bassa fino a $191,040 per un Venture Capitalist in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di AMS. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/15/2025

Ingegnere Hardware
$76.2K
Risorse Umane
$12.1K
Project Manager
$147K

Recruiter
$81.6K
Ingegnere del Software
$47.2K
Venture Capitalist
$191K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in AMS è Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $191,040. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in AMS è $78,908.

