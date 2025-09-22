La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Amperity ammonta a $171K per year per Software Engineer II. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $168K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Amperity. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/22/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$171K
$156K
$3.2K
$12.4K
Software Engineer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Amperity, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
