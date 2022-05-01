Age of Learning Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Age of Learning varia da $81,600 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ricercatore UX nella fascia bassa fino a $414,915 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Age of Learning. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/14/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $135K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
$134K
Designer di Prodotto
$116K

Manager di Prodotto
$415K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$166K
Ricercatore UX
$81.6K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Age of Learning è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $414,915. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Age of Learning è $134,333.

