Affirm
Affirm Analista di Dati Stipendi

La retribuzione Analista di Dati in United States presso Affirm varia da $132K per year per L4 a $191K per year per L5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $202K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Affirm. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/1/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L4
$132K
$122K
$10.8K
$0
L5
$191K
$159K
$32.4K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Visualizza 2 Altri Livelli
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

50%

ANNO 1

50%

ANNO 2

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Affirm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 2 anni:

  • 50% matura nel 1st-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)

  • 50% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Affirm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Affirm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Analista di Dati in Affirm in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $270,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Affirm per il ruolo Analista di Dati in United States è $176,500.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/affirm/salaries/data-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.