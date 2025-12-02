Directory Aziendale
ADP
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

ADP Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso ADP varia da $93.3K per year per Associate Software Engineer a $243K per year per Principal Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $113K.

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Livello Base)
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ADP, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (Infinity% per periodo)



Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in ADP in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $242,811. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ADP per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $113,000.

Altre Risorse

