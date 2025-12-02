La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso ADP varia da $93.3K per year per Associate Software Engineer a $243K per year per Principal Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $113K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ADP. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.3%
ANNO 3
In ADP, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (Infinity% per periodo)
