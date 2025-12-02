Directory Aziendale
ADP
ADP Vendite Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Vendite in United States mediano presso ADP ammonta a $85K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ADP. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

ADP
Sales
Totale annuo
$45K
Livello
L1
Base
$45K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
1 Anno
Anni esp
1 Anno
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso ADP?
Calendario di Maturazione

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ADP, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (Infinity% per periodo)



Posizioni Incluse

Rappresentante Sviluppo Vendite

Account Executive

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Vendite in ADP in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $140,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ADP per il ruolo Vendite in United States è $55,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

Aziende Correlate

  • Nuance Communications
  • Asure Software
  • NETSCOUT
  • LexisNexis
  • Concentrix
Altre Risorse

