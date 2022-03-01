Fyrirtækjaskrá
VideoAmp Laun

Laun hjá VideoAmp eru á bilinu $135,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri kantinum til $293,460 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá VideoAmp. Síðast uppfært: 9/6/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $176K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Sala
Median $135K
Vörustjóri
Median $175K

Gagnafræðingur
$169K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$293K
Algengar spurningar

VideoAmp的年度总薪酬中位数为$175,000。

