Ultimate Software Laun

Laun hjá Ultimate Software eru á bilinu $70,745 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT) í neðri kantinum til $189,945 fyrir Gagnafræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Ultimate Software. Síðast uppfært: 9/21/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $110K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$99.5K
Gagnafræðingur
$190K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$70.7K
Vöruhönnuður
$76.9K
Vörustjóri
$184K
