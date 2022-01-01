Fyrirtækjaskrá
Trainline
Trainline Laun

Laun hjá Trainline eru á bilinu $35,148 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri kantinum til $142,353 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Trainline. Síðast uppfært: 10/26/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $107K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $142K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $122K

Vöruhönnuður
Median $74.5K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $84.9K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$83.1K
Gagnafræðingur
$76.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84K
Markaðsmál
$35.1K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Trainline er Vörustjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $142,353. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Trainline er $84,017.

