Fyrirtækjaskrá
TDK
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

TDK Laun

Laun hjá TDK eru á bilinu $15,672 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $256,275 fyrir Efnisverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá TDK. Síðast uppfært: 9/20/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $156K

Eí-sík Verkfræðingur

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $166K

Vélanámsverkfræðingur

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $170K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Gagnafræðingur
$15.7K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$122K
Efnisverkfræðingur
$256K
Vöruhönnuður
$88.5K
Vörustjóri
$106K
Verkefnastjóri
$56.4K
Tækniforritstjóri
$218K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Die bestbezahlte Position bei TDK ist Efnisverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $256,275. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei TDK beträgt $138,853.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá TDK

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Sony
  • KKR & Co
  • Moelis & Company
  • Visa
  • LendingClub
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði