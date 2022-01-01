Fyrirtækjaskrá
Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies Laun

Laun hjá Roper Technologies eru á bilinu $2,902 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuver í neðri kantinum til $149,250 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Roper Technologies. Síðast uppfært: 9/18/2025

$160K

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$63.3K
Þjónustuver
$2.9K
Gagnafræðingur
$124K

Vöruhönnuður
$80.4K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$122K
Lausnaarkitekt
$149K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Roper Technologies er Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $149,250. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Roper Technologies er $101,400.

