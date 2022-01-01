Fyrirtækjaskrá
Roche
Roche Laun

Laun hjá Roche eru á bilinu $19,638 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuver í neðri kantinum til $331,500 fyrir Fyrirtækjaþróun í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Roche. Síðast uppfært: 9/18/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer I $137K
Senior Software Engineer $200K
Staff Software Engineer $200K
Principal Software Engineer $290K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Data Scientist I $118K
Data Scientist II $160K
Senior Data Scientist $170K

Lífupplýsingafræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $196K

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $133K
Lífverkfræðingur
Median $100K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $304K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $156K
Tækniforritstjóri
Median $165K
Endurskoðandi
$25.5K
Viðskiptarekstur
$35.7K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$177K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$199K
Fyrirtækjaþróun
$332K
Þjónustuver
$19.6K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$264K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$131K
Mannauður
$206K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$71.6K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$85.8K
Markaðsmál
$212K
Vöruhönnuður
$69.5K
Forritstjóri
$209K
Sala
$136K
Söluverkfræðingur
$92.5K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$161K
Lausnaarkitekt
$98.2K
Tæknirithöfundur
$48K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$101K
Áhættufjárfestir
$176K
Vantar þinn titil?

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Roche er Fyrirtækjaþróun at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $331,500. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Roche er $158,126.

