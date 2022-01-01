PathAI Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Launasvið PathAI eru frá $109,450 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri enda til $411,045 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá PathAI. Síðast uppfært: 8/21/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer I $124K
Senior Software Engineer $206K

Vélanámsverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $170K
Lífvísindaverkfræðingur
$164K

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $210K
Vöruhönnuður
$109K
Sala
$255K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$411K
Algengar spurningar

