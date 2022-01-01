Fyrirtækjaskrá
Omio
Omio Laun

Launasvið Omio eru frá $62,896 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $135,567 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Omio. Síðast uppfært: 8/11/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $62.9K
Gagnagreinir
$71.4K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$107K

Vörustjóri
$136K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$68K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$102K
Algengar spurningar

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos Omio er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $135,567. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Omio er $86,813.

