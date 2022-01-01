Health Catalyst Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Laun hjá Health Catalyst eru á bilinu $63,680 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Tækniforritstjóri í neðri kantinum til $182,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Health Catalyst. Síðast uppfært: 11/18/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $128K
Vörustjóri
Median $143K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $126K

Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur
$83.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$82.3K
Markaðssetning
$108K
Verkefnisstjóri
Median $120K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $182K
Tækniforritstjóri
$63.7K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Health Catalyst er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $182,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Health Catalyst er $120,000.

