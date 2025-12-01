Gusto Verkefnisstjóri Laun

Verkefnisstjóri kjör in United States hjá Gusto eru samtals $99.1K á year fyrir L2. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $101K. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Gusto. Síðast uppfært: 12/1/2025
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$99.1K
$75.1K
$13K
$11K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Fyrirtæki
Starfsþrep
Starfsreynsla í árum
Heildarlaun
|Engin laun fundust
20%
ÁR 1
20%
ÁR 2
20%
ÁR 3
20%
ÁR 4
20%
ÁR 5
Hjá Gusto eru Options háð 5 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:
20% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (20.00% árlega)
20% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (1.67% mánaðarlega)
20% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (1.67% mánaðarlega)
20% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (1.67% mánaðarlega)
20% ávinst á 5th-ÁR (1.67% mánaðarlega)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
ÁR 1
25%
ÁR 2
25%
ÁR 3
25%
ÁR 4
Hjá Gusto eru Options háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:
25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (25.00% árlega)
25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)
25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)
25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
