Globant Laun

Laun hjá Globant eru á bilinu $11,235 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri kantinum til $298,500 fyrir Viðskiptaþróun í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Globant. Síðast uppfært: 9/12/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Semi Senior $20.8K
Semi Senior Advanced $32.2K
Senior 1 $36.8K
Senior 2 $49.5K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Devóps Verkfræðingur

Vefforritari

Verkefnastjóri
Median $19.5K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $40.3K

Lausnaarkitekt
Median $126K
Tækniforritstjóri
Median $190K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $196K
Endurskoðandi
$15.9K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$143K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$33.6K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$46.4K
Viðskiptaþróun
$299K
Þjónustuver
$50.3K
Mannauður
$15.2K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$13.3K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$71.9K
Markaðsmál
$11.2K
Markaðsrekstur
$52.3K
Vöruhönnuður
$46.8K
Vörustjóri
$39.4K
Forritstjóri
Median $219K
Sala
$80.4K
Söluverkfræðingur
$121K
Algengar spurningar

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Globant este Viðskiptaþróun at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $298,500. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Globant este $46,752.

