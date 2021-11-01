Fyrirtækjaskrá
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Laun

Launasvið Exact Sciences eru frá $108,455 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Rekstrarmál í neðri enda til $353,760 fyrir Lögfræðimál í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Exact Sciences. Síðast uppfært: 8/22/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $115K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Lífvísindaverkfræðingur
$171K
Rekstrarmál
$108K

Viðskiptagreinir
$149K
Gagnagreinir
$149K
Gagnavísindamaður
$141K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$150K
Lögfræðimál
$354K
Vöruhönnuður
$132K
Vörustjóri
$241K
Verkefnastjóri
$175K
Sala
$196K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Exact Sciences er Lögfræðimál at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $353,760. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Exact Sciences er $149,223.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Exact Sciences

