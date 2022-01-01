Fyrirtækjaskrá
Exabeam
Exabeam Laun

Launasvið Exabeam eru frá $106,530 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í neðri enda til $452,250 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Exabeam. Síðast uppfært: 8/11/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $243K
Vörustjóri
Median $320K
Viðskiptavinafarsæld
$132K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$107K
Markaðsmál
$241K
Vöruhönnuður
$240K
Verkefnastjóri
$452K
Sala
$118K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$191K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Exabeam er Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $452,250. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Exabeam er $240,293.

Önnur úrræði