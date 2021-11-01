Fyrirtækjaskrá
DPR Construction
DPR Construction Laun

Launasvið DPR Construction eru frá $113,430 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sölutæknifræðingur í neðri enda til $183,600 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda.

$160K

Verkefnastjóri
Median $156K
Byggingarverkfræðingur
Median $114K

Byggingarverkfræðingur

Viðskiptagreinir
$171K

Gagnagreinir
$117K
Vörustjóri
$184K
Verkefnastjóri
$168K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$113K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$131K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at DPR Construction is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $183,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DPR Construction is $143,371.

Önnur úrræði