Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Laun

Laun hjá Blue Cross Blue Shield Association eru á bilinu $54,270 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Mannauður í neðri kantinum til $265,320 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Síðast uppfært: 8/31/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $107K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gæðatrygging (Kjú-eí) Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Tryggingastærðfræðingur
Median $168K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $100K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $70K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$161K
Mannauður
$54.3K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $100K
Vörustjóri
$149K
Verkefnastjóri
$111K
Lausnaarkitekt
$265K

Gagnarkitekt

Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is $109,000.

