Fyrirtækjaskrá
Blucora
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Blucora Laun

Laun hjá Blucora eru á bilinu $102,900 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $155,775 fyrir Gagnafræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Blucora. Síðast uppfært: 8/31/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Gagnasérfræðingur
$103K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$156K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Blucora is Gagnafræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blucora is $113,000.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Blucora

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • BNY Mellon
  • Citizens Bank
  • CNO Financial Group
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði