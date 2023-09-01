Fyrirtækjaskrá
Blinkit
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Blinkit Laun

Laun hjá Blinkit eru á bilinu $1,656 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Endurskoðandi í neðri kantinum til $84,834 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Blinkit. Síðast uppfært: 9/12/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer 1 $34.7K
Software Engineer 2 $48.1K
Software Engineer 3 $84.8K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Median $47.8K
Vörustjóri
Median $43.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Endurskoðandi
$1.7K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$4.8K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$44K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$24.6K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$20.6K
Mannauður
$4.4K
Forritstjóri
$14K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Blinkit er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Software Engineer 3 level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $84,834. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Blinkit er $29,655.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Blinkit

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Tesla
  • Dropbox
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði