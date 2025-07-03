Fyrirtækjaskrá
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Laun

Laun hjá Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation eru á bilinu $184,075 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $241,200 fyrir Gagnafræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Síðast uppfært: 10/10/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Forritstjóri
Median $208K
Gagnafræðingur
$241K
Vöruhönnuður
$230K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$184K

Rannsóknarfræðingur

Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation er Gagnafræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $241,200. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation er $218,750.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Uber
  • Square
  • Netflix
  • Facebook
  • Amazon
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði