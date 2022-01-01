Fyrirtækjaskrá
BCG Digital Ventures
BCG Digital Ventures Laun

Launasvið BCG Digital Ventures eru frá $57,839 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Ráðningarfulltrúi í neðri enda til $327,256 fyrir Áhættufjárfestir í efri enda.

$160K

Vörustjóri
Product Manager $125K
Senior Product Manager $189K
Lead Product Manager $223K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $162K
Gagnavísindamaður
$159K

Mannauðsmál
$134K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$156K
Vöruhönnuður
$111K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$166K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$57.8K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$159K
UX rannsakandi
$121K
Áhættufjárfestir
$327K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá BCG Digital Ventures er Áhættufjárfestir at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $327,256. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá BCG Digital Ventures er $158,547.

