Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Laun

Launasvið Balyasny Asset Management L.P. eru frá $181,570 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $1,281,375 fyrir Fjárfestingarbankastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Síðast uppfært: 8/25/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Magngreiningarþróunaraðili

Fjármálagreinir
Median $235K
Gagnagreinir
$251K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$293K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$1.28M
Vörustjóri
$371K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$492K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. is Fjárfestingarbankastjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $1,281,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. is $292,530.

