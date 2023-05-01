Fyrirtækjaskrá
Arcadia io
Arcadia io Laun

Launasvið Arcadia io eru frá $132,300 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri enda til $177,110 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Arcadia io. Síðast uppfært: 8/19/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $140K
Vörustjóri
$132K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$177K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Arcadia io er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $177,110. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Arcadia io er $140,000.

