Alight Solutions
Alight Solutions Laun

Launasvið Alight Solutions eru frá $31,286 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Mannauðsmál í neðri enda til $221,100 fyrir Tekjurekstur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Alight Solutions. Síðast uppfært: 8/23/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $124K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
Median $103K
Rekstrarstjóri
$211K

Þjónustusvið
$39.2K
Gagnagreinir
$173K
Fjármálagreinir
$142K
Mannauðsmál
$31.3K
Markaðsrekstur
$117K
Vörustjóri
$93.5K
Verkefnastjóri
$84.6K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$67.7K
Tekjurekstur
$221K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$188K
Lausnarhönnuður
$199K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$216K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

