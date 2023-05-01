Fyrirtækjaskrá
ABC Technologies
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

ABC Technologies Laun

Launasvið ABC Technologies eru frá $6,983 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $70,139 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá ABC Technologies. Síðast uppfært: 8/16/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $7K
Gagnavísindamaður
$63.2K
Fjármálagreinir
$67K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Vélaverkfræðingur
$47.6K
Verkefnastjóri
$13.9K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$70.1K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez ABC Technologies est Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $70,139. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez ABC Technologies est de $55,412.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir ABC Technologies

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Roblox
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • Square
  • Uber
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði