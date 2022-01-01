Fyrirtækjaskrá
7-Eleven Laun

Laun hjá 7-Eleven eru á bilinu $13,345 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Endurskoðandi í neðri kantinum til $189,750 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 7-Eleven. Síðast uppfært: 9/7/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer II $138K
Senior Software Engineer $157K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $178K
Gagnasérfræðingur
Median $90K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $190K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $120K
Endurskoðandi
$13.3K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$86.4K
Tjónamaður
$99.5K
Þjónustuver
$37.7K
Gagnafræðingur
$126K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$98.5K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$131K
Mannauður
$119K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$32.2K
Markaðsmál
$181K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$156K
Verkefnastjóri
$39.6K
Sala
$45K
Lausnaarkitekt
$127K
Áhættufjárfestir
$15.7K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá 7-Eleven er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $189,750. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá 7-Eleven er $119,400.

Önnur úrræði